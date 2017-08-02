A work of *glass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Artist Sean Donlon, Founder of Mule Barn Craft Studio, is making waves in the art community with his one of a kind mirrored teapots. Sean is featured in R Home Magazine’s annual ‘Where to Find It Guide,’ and Jessica Noll recently stopped by the Craft Mule Barn Studio to get a behind the scenes look at how Sean creates his unique pieces. R Home Magazine’s ‘Where to Find it Guide’ is on news stands now. For more information, and to subscribe, you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home. For more information on Sean you can visit http://www.seandonlondesign.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}