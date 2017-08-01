Time of power restoration for Hatteras, Ocracoke narrowed to 4-6 days

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative continues to make progress on the execution of two solutions to restore power to Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island, affiliate WTKR reports.

They now say the time-frame for complete power transmission restoration is 4-6 days after initially stating it would be approximately 6-10 days Tuesday afternoon.

In an update posted Tuesday evening, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said crews successfully completed installation of the poles required for overhead transmission lines.

Installation of the three-phase line will begin Tuesday night. The crews will then have to connect the new overhead cables in two places: to the existing underground lines just before the site of the damage and to the existing overhead lines that run the length of Hatteras Island.

This timeframe also includes the time required for testing before service can begin again.