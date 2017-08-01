× Teens busted stealing from cars in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Two juvenile males were caught stealing from vehicles in a Chesterfield neighborhood Monday evening, July 31.

Police responded to a report that two unknown suspects were seen pulling door handles on vehicles along Frederick Farms Drive.

Police located both suspects; one was detained, and one fled on foot.

The suspect who fled was soon located along Bailey Bridge Road.

The investigation indicates that one suspect entered vehicles while the other suspect acted as lookout.

At this point, police said the investigation indicates the teens attempted to enter about 10 vehicles and actually entered five vehicles.

The stolen items were recovered.

For the 16-year-old juvenile male who acted as lookout, the officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for four counts of conspiracy to commit petit larceny, one count of illegal wearing of mask to conceal identity and one count of curfew violation.

The officer requested that juvenile petitions be issued.

For the 15-year-old juvenile male who entered/attempted to enter the vehicles, the officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for four counts of petit larceny, four counts of tampering with auto, one count of illegal wearing of mask to conceal identity and one count of curfew violation. The officer asked that juvenile petitions be issued.

Both juveniles were released to their parents.