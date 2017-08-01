Mayor Stoney: City working on new deal to keep Redskins camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — During a visit to Redskins training camp Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney talked about the impact the team has had in Richmond and their future in the River City.

Stoney praised the team’s efforts commitment to education right here in the Richmond.

“You get into public service to find ways to better your workforce, grow your town right her locally, explained Stoney. “The only way you do that is through education and the Redskins understand that.”

For those reasons, Stoney said the city is working on a deal to keep the Redskins training camp in the city.

“We’re working on a contract right now. The Redskins are here with their training camp. The only training camp in an urban center. That’s a big deal for us as a city, but also we have a contract with them and we’re excited that they’re here at the end of the day,” he said.

Stoney said he wants to make the best deal for the city that will benefit children in the city, whether they are fans or not.

“What I want to see more of is our kids coming to this camp, having access to this field, a field that is a city civil asset that means every child, no matter what neighborhood they’re from should have access to it too,” he said.

“At the end of the day, my goal is to get the best deal for the City of Richmond,” said Stoney. “I can’t say that the deal before hand was the best deal, but right now it’s about getting the best deal.”

Stoney said the talks are ongoing and they will hopefully reach a conclusion sometime in the near future.

“It’s about the future. Whatever I can do from his office to help our children for the future, makes this a better city,” said Stoney.

Mayor Stoney was also at the training camp Tuesday to support Richmond native Morgan Moses.

Moses went to Meadowbrook High School and Fork Union Military Academy, before playing for the University of Virginia and being drafted by the Redskins.

Through his charity, Moses pays for free tutoring for kids in Richmond, Chesterfield, Fairfax, and Loudoun.

Stoney declared Aug. 1 “Morgan Moses Foundation Day” and the foundation also received a $50,000 donation from Kiddar Capital CEO Todd Hitt.

