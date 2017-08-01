RICHMOND, Va. – The 4th Annual Race N’ Roll 5K Walk/Run and One Mile Fun Run raises awareness and money for Muscular Dystrophy research in honor of Aileen Colorado. Race Director Chris Narvaez along with Aileen’s Sister and Program Coordinator for the Colorado Fund for Muscular Dystrophy Stephanie Colorado stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the wonderful event. The Race N’ Roll 5K Walk/Run and One Mile Fun Run is Saturday, August 12th. The 1 Mile Fun Run starts at 8am, and the 5K starts at 8:30 am. The Race N’ Roll is also a part of the 12th Annual Filipino Festival. You can enjoy the festival on Friday, August 11th and Saturday August 12th at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Woodman Road. For more information you can visit http://www.filipinofestival.org/
For more information on the race you can visit http://www.coloradofmd.org/race