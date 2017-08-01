Macklemore involved in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver

Bodies found in creek believed to be missing woman, two children
LANGLEY, Wash. – A suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into Macklemore’s vehicle Friday night, but the Seattle rapper wasn’t badly hurt, authorities said.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck slammed into Macklemore’s Mercedes around 11:00 p.m. on Washington state’s Whidbey Island.

Troopers said the driver was coming around a bend when he crossed the centerline and struck Macklemore’s car.

The rapper and his two passengers were able to walk away from the incident — one of them suffered a cut to the head.

Troopers told TMZ the driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transferred to jail.

Charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.