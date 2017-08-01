× Firefighters rescue construction worker in Church Hill accident

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond firefighters rescued a construction worker Tuesday morning in the Church Hill neighborhood.

Just after 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a construction site in the 1900-block of East Marshall Street.

The worker was filling up a column with concrete when the outrigger stabilizing the structure sank and he was hit. Battalion Chief Kent Taylor said the worker was knocked down to an area with rebar, where he became trapped.

Firefighters used a 30-foot ladder to reach him, then transported him to the hospital. Officials said that the worker has minor injuries.

The website Church Hill Peoples News reported that the property is slated to become a six-story apartment building with 130 one-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom units.