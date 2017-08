Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2016 record: 6-5

Results: Lost in 1st round of playoffs to Highland Springs 55-0 (1st playoff appearance since 2006)

Head Coach - Chad Hornik (2nd season)

Starters Returning: 15

Quotable: "Everybody is incredibly supportive. It's really a great atmosphere. I think growing the roster by 20% lends testimony that we're building something that everyone can buy into and that everybody can believe in." - Hornik