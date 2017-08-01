Body of elderly man pulled from James River, near Manchester Bridge

Driver injured after striking several trees in Henrico crash
Posted 8:59 pm, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 09:02PM, August 1, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have launched a death investigation after a body was found in the James River, near the Manchester Bridge Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the area around 6:26 p.m. When crews arrived to the scene, they pulled the body of an elderly man from the James River, near the Pipeline Walk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man, pending notification of next of kin.

