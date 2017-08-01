AWWW…Puppies!!!



RICHMOND, Va. – CEO of Medarva Healthcare Bruce Kupper stopped by our LIVE show to talk about the great work Medarva is doing. Richmond Animal League brought in some adorable puppies that are up for adoption. Puppies were the stars of a commercial campaign that won an Emmy that was produced by Creative Services Director, Matthew McClain. Medarva works to improve lives in the Richmond area through a variety of programs, including offering vision and hearing screening program for children entering kindergarten. For more information you can visit medarva.com. To watch the emmy winning commercial you can visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lBnTwQS6qs