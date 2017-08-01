× Artist Noah Scalin takes over CBS 6 Instagram

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram. This year the theme is “RVA Makers.”

What is a maker, you ask? They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond.

Each week a new guest will take over the account to show you their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

At the end of the summer, you come back to WTVR.com and vote for the #CBS6Takeover that you enjoyed the most and CBS 6 gives $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit. Last year, Henrico firefighter Patrick Hannan won, with the Veil Brewing close behind.

This week artist Noah Scalin is taking over. Chances are you have seen his artwork around Richmond. He is currently the first Artist in Residence at the VCU School of Business.

He created the award winning project Skull-A-Day and the collaborative science fiction universe and performance art project League of Space Pirates.

His fine art has been exhibited in museums and galleries internationally and he even appeared on the Martha Stewart show, where he showed her how to make a skull potato stamp.

Noah uses everyday items, including mass produced consumer goods, in his photographs, installations, and sculptures as a method for asking the viewer to re-contextualize the ‘things’ in their lives that are normally taken for granted, overlooked or discarded.

His work narrates the potential long-term impact of humans and their creations.

Noah’s recent pop-up work used donated clothes and non-perishable items to create portraits of innovators, including Maggie Walker and Frances Lewis. His portrait of Grace Arents is currently on display at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and is made from arranged gravel, mulch and broken pottery.

Much of Noah’s work is intentionally temporary or ephemeral. He explains that much like our lives, these works revert back to their component parts or are destroyed after a short lifespan, only to exist in documentation and memories after they’re gone.

He received his BFA from New York University, Tisch School of The Arts.

Noah will takeover the account and answer question about his art and what inspires him about Richmond. He will also be hosting some giveaways, so make sure to follow the Instagram account for info!