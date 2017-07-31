Friends plea for fatal hit-and-run driver to come forward
Chesterfield County woman among 4 killed in Hawaii plane crash
Chesterfield to get a $2.3M indoor baseball facility
Amazon to open third operation in Richmond-area
Woman charged with father’s murder after daylight stabbing on Henrico road
TRAFFIC: Police activity closes parts of Nine Mile Rd. in Highland Springs

Welcome home! Norfolk sailor surprises kids at UniverSoul Circus

Posted 7:03 pm, July 31, 2017, by

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Sailor surprised her family during the UniverSoul Circus Sunday afternoon.

Petty Officer LaQualla Richardson came home from deployment much earlier than expected, affiliate WTKR reports.

Producers decided to reveal Richardson to her family through a game similar to "Let's Make a Deal."

Photo Gallery

The mother of three says it was hard to be away from her family, but she made it work.

"It was hard. I've never been away that long, it was difficult for sure," she said. "It's the little things, so my husband took a lot of pictures and we emailed everyday. I worked a lot, maybe 15 hours a day so that helped a little bit."

Richardson is a Hampton Roads native. Her sons range in age from two to 12-years-old.