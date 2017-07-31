Welcome home! Norfolk sailor surprises kids at UniverSoul Circus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Sailor surprised her family during the UniverSoul Circus Sunday afternoon.

Petty Officer LaQualla Richardson came home from deployment much earlier than expected, affiliate WTKR reports.

Producers decided to reveal Richardson to her family through a game similar to "Let's Make a Deal."

The mother of three says it was hard to be away from her family, but she made it work.

"It was hard. I've never been away that long, it was difficult for sure," she said. "It's the little things, so my husband took a lot of pictures and we emailed everyday. I worked a lot, maybe 15 hours a day so that helped a little bit."

Richardson is a Hampton Roads native. Her sons range in age from two to 12-years-old.