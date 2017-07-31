Kings Dominion hiring 750 employees ahead of annual Halloween Haunt

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion is looking to hire hundreds of new employees ahead of their annual Halloween Haunt and Great Pumpkin Fest events this fall.

The theme park is looking to fill more than 750 positions including actors, ride attendants, food and beverage workers and security.

The annual events will be held on select dates September 23 through October 29, 2017.

If you are interested in a position, you must first apply online before attending a casting call. Theme park officials say you should be prepared to participate in improv activities and vocal exercises.

Kings Dominion’s “Scream Test & Creature Casting” sessions will be held at the park’s human resource office every Saturday night from 6:00 until 9:00 now through September 2.

The park is also hiring associates for daytime positions during the Great Pumpkin Fest, the park’s family-friendly Halloween event in Planet Snoopy, with openings in all areas of park operations and as costumed characters.

Employees of Kings Dominion receives benefits like free park admission and free Haunt tickets for friends and family.