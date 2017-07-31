Bodies found in creek believed to be missing Suffolk woman, two children

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Investigators have located three bodies believed to be a 27-year-old Virginia woman and two children who were reported missing from Loudoun County, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are still working to confirm the identities of the bodies found inside a vehicle in a Loudoun County creek Monday afternoon.

Courtney Ashe from Suffolk, was last seen leaving a family residence in Ashburn on Friday night with 9-year-old Jalen C. Sills-Russell and her son 5-year-old Cameron A. Martin.

Courtney had traveled from another family residence in Leesburg with her cousin, Jalen, to pick up her son, Cameron. The three were expected to return to the home in Leesburg but never arrived.

Family members were doing their own search Monday when they came across a vehicle in an Ashburn creek. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it was the same type of vehicle Ashe was driving, a 2002 Ford Taurus.

The car was flipped over and landed about 25 feet away from the guardrail, according to Sheriff Mike Chapman. Once family members found the car, they called 911 around 5:25 p.m.

“Just as tragic as it can possibly be,” Chapman said.

He said that they believe the crash happened during stormy weather Friday night. Their investigation is ongoing.

Chapman said the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play.