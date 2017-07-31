× Amazon to open third operation in Richmond-area

RICHMOND, Va. — The king of online retail is making another big move into the Richmond region.

Amazon, which already operates two massive fulfillment centers in Chesterfield and Dinwiddie, is preparing to open a new facility in Hanover County.

The Seattle-based company has leased roughly 320,000 square feet at 11600 N. Lakeridge Parkway in the Exchange at Northlake Industrial Park, in a building developed on spec by local firm Devon USA.

E. Linwood Thomas IV, head of the county’s economic development office confirmed the deal and said the center will employ up to 300 people and will open by Sept. 1.

“We are grateful to local developer Devon USA for having the vision and foresight to build a facility of this magnitude in Hanover County,” Thomas said. “The end result is a tenant in Amazon we can all be proud of.”

The building was completed earlier this summer after crews launched construction of the site in March, Thomas said. Ashland-based McKinney and Co. did the architectural and engineering designs for the building. It’s part of the 400-acre industrial park just off Interstate 95.

