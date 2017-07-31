Chef K Prepares a Smokin’ Sweet Breakfast

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite and Williamsburg-based Caterer Chef K fired up our backyard gas grill and make a great second breakfast that included her signature Veggie Skillet and Grilled French Toast creations. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/chefkssoupersalads/

Chef K’s Smokin’ Grilled Breakfast

1 15oz Smoked Turkey Kielbasa or Sausage (your favorite brand)

Veggie Egg Skillet:

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

2 Tbsp Non-dairy creamer or milk

1 tsp seasoned salt

1 tsp garlic powder

Chef K Anyway Spice or your favorite herb blend

Salt and pepper to taste

Spray Olive Oil

5-6 baby bella mushrooms, sliced

½ cup grape tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

¼ cup mild shredded cheddar

3-4 scallions, sliced

Directions:

Break eggs into mixing bowl, add creamer, whisk in seasoned salt, garlic powder, Chef K Anyway Spice, salt and pepper. Spray a cast iron skillet with Olive Oil. Place skillet on medium grill to heat. Once heated, add all vegetables to skillet and sauté until fork tender. Pour in egg mixture, allow to set on grill until cooking fully cooked and fluffy. Sprinkle with cheese, allow cheese to melt. Sprinkle with sliced scallions. Serve immediately.

Chef K tips:

Use any vegetable or herbs that you enjoy. Try Tomato Basil w/Mozzarella cheese, or mushroom and asparagus with swiss cheese – just play with it and have fun, please your palate.

Grilled French Toast:

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

1 Tbsp non dairy creamer or milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of Sea salt

Italian Bread Loaf

1 banana

1 cup strawberries

Chocolate sauce

Whipped cream

Maple syrup (optional)

Powdered sugar (optional)

Directions:

Heat grill to medium high. Whisk together eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, creamer, sea salt. Slice bread to desired thickness. Dip bread into egg mixture, covering both sides. Place dipped bread onto hot grill. Cook 1 minute on each side or until toasted evenly. Remove from grill, place on serving plate. Add sliced bananas and strawberries, drizzle with chocolate sauce and sprinkle with powdered sugar, add dollop of whipped cream. Serve immediately.