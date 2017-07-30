2 men wanted in Southside shooting that left man wounded

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with a shooting on Richmond’s Southside early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Rudd’s mobile home park in the 2900 block of Jeff Davis Highway around 2 a.m.

That is where officers discovered a 40-year-old man with suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspects nor announced any arrests in the case.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.