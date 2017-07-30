Crews working 2-alarm fire at Quirk Hotel in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Guests were evacuated after a two-alarm fire broke out at the Quirk Hotel in downtown Richmond Sunday morning.

Richmond fire officials said firefighters were called to the hotel at 201 W. Broad Street at 11:45 a.m.

As of 12:57 p.m., officials said the fire was not yet under control.

Firefighters said the blaze started on a lower floor and extends to the hotel’s roof.

A second-alarm was activated because of the number of floors in building, officials said.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Claudia Rupcich said the blaze started in one of the rooms at the hotel.

No injuries have been reported, Rupcich said.

There has been no word yet on the extent of the damage.

Firefighters working a fire at @QuirkHotel off W. Broad & Jefferson. Started in room. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/JT8p5XdNIS — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) July 30, 2017

W Broad St. CLOSED between Adams & Monroe as Richmond firefighters work fire at @QuirkHotel. Waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/3N49ZZltZR — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) July 30, 2017

Fire at @QuirkHotel is not yet under control. Guests were evacuated. Second alarm was called (because # of floors in building.) No injuries. pic.twitter.com/hfPz83HiVc — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) July 30, 2017

The incident closed Broad between Adams and Monroe, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

