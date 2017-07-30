Semi driver wrecks trying to avoid deer; traffic snarled on I-64 for hours

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A wrecked semi caused major delays and backed up traffic for miles on I-64 east in Goochland County Sunday morning.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the driver of a semi was trying to avoid a deeper when he ran off the interstate.

Vick said driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes of the interstate one mile east of Oilville Road exit. The ramps from Oilville and Cross County roads to I-64 east were also closed.

Drivers were advised to go east on Broad Street to Ashland Road north back to I-64 east as a detour.

As of 5:30 p.m., the interstate’s east left lane and shoulder as well as right lane and entrance ramp are closed. The westbound left shoulder was also closed.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. The one ramp from Cross Country Road to I-64 east is blocked.

At one point there was an eight-mile backup.