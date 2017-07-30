Humidity levels are comfortable, at least for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday morning started with the coolest temperatures and lowest humidity levels since the end of June. Morning lows dropped into the 50s and 60s. There were even some 40s in western Virginia!

After highs in the low to mid 80s Sunday afternoon, it will be another very comfortable night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Humidity levels will stay comfortable through Monday, but it will turn more humid for the rest of the week.

The humidity will increase at the same time high temperatures get back to around 90°.

Rain chances are very low for the week ahead. An isolated storm is possible north and west of Richmond by Wednesday and Thursday. In the metro, there may be an isolated storm on Friday, but there's a better chance of scattered storms on Saturday as a cold front moves through. Highs next weekend will be in the low to mid 80s.

