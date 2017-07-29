Team CBS 6 paddle it out in Richmond Dragon Boat Races

RICHMOND, Va. — Saturday hundreds of competitors from across the Mid-Atlantic hit the James River for the 8th Annual Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival.

CBS 6, along with other local companies and organizations, paddled it out through the James River at Rockets Landing. Teams of 20 raced 40-foot-long dragon boats 500 meters to the finish line for bragging rights.

Team CBS 6 featured reporters Claudia Rupcich, Jon Burkett, Jake Burns, and other members of the CBS 6 family. The team placed second in the first heat and third in their second heat.

The event was held through a partnership between Sports Backers and Great White North.