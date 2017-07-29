× Rev. Jesse Jackson visiting Richmond to talk health care, protecting voting rights

RICHMOND, Va. — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. will be in Richmond Sunday morning to speak about health care, economic justice and protecting voting rights.

Rev. Jackson will speak at Richmond’s Trinity Baptist Church for their Sunday morning service at 8 a.m. The church is located at 2811 Fendall Avenue.

After the service, Rev. Jackson, along with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and the pastor of Trinity Baptist, Rev. A. Lincoln James, will hold a news conference.

Rev. Jackson will announce a voter registration campaign and bus tour to “defend democracy and protect health care.”

“The crown jewel of our democracy is the protected right to vote,” Rev. Jackson said. “We’ve protected health care – for now. To keep protecting it, we have to be registered and we have to vote our numbers and our interests.”

This comes as Virginia is in the midst of a gubernatorial contest between Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (D) and Ed Gillespie (R).

Jackson said the contest could set the tone for next year’s crucial midterm elections.

“Everything we’ve fought for the last 50 years is under attack – affordable health care, voting rights, women’s rights, worker’s rights, environmental protections,” he said. “We’ve never lost a battle we fought and we’ve never won a battle unless we fought. It’s time to register, vote and fight.”