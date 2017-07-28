Viral video leads to promise of housing for homeless man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – Friday morning C.J. Richardson scoured the streets in search of a homeless man he met the day before. Richardson, a local comedian, had a somber story to tell. On Thursday, he and his son spotted a man slumped over in a wheelchair along the side of the road in Henrico County.

Mr. Trueheart carried a sign that said he could take care of himself, he just needed a place to stay.

They stepped in to help and discovered the man was in need of a place to stay. Richardson cranked up Facebook Live and started sharing Mr. Trueheart's story on social media – he received a big response.

Richardson says several people chimed in with suggestions on how to help Mr. Trueheart, who is wheelchair-bound.

Richardson, who founded the nonprofit “We Care RVA” was excited to help.

That’s why he was out searching for the man Friday, to tell him that he found a place that could put him on the road to finding a home.

CBS 6 went with Richardson for hour, from business to business, trying to find Mr. Trueheart.

Eventually we were led to some people who said he was in a hospital. When he is released he will find some help.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers also connected with Spread Your Wings Transportation company, who is willing to help get Mr. Trueheart and his wheelchair to that location.

Both say the story touched their hearts and they just wanted to help.

“I think it's awesome that people are willing and able to help,” Richardson said. “And I hope the story reaches even more people who say they want to help. If you do want to help or if you give from your heart, that's all that matters.”

“It's not always about money,” said Pippi Wingfield.” It's not always about a dollar. It's about sleeping well at night knowing you help someone. It's about loving people. “