× Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va.–

Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond

Opens July 27 – April 15, 2018 at The Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street

Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond is the first bilingual exhibition in the region to explore and document Richmond’s diverse Latino heritage. Visitors will experience the Latino American dream as depicted through firsthand stories, objects and photography. Exhibition highlights include interviews and items from all works of life. The Valentine collaborated with Richmond Public Libraries, Sacred Heart Center, and University of Richmond for this exhibition. ADMISSION: $10 adults, $8 seniors (55+), $8 students with ID. Free for military, children under 18, and museum members.

FREE OPENING EVENT: July 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dance performances from Latin Ballet of Virginia and Claves Unidos, live music by Bio Ritmo, salsa lessons from Clara Toro of Salsa4Life, food and family activities, free and open to the public. Sponsored by CarMax. Free Valentine admission July 29 and July 30. Details https://thevalentine.org/

https://thevalentine.org/