Meteorologist? Yes! Ventriloquist? Keep trying Nikki-Dee!

RICHMOND, Va. -- In this week's Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me, Nikki-Dee tried her best to be a ventriloquist. Watch the video and tell us how you think she did on her first try.

Her teacher, John Byrd, has been a ventriloquist since he was 10 years old. Now a retiree, Byrd still performs around town. He was crowned 2014 Senior Idol of Greater Richmond. Byrd will perform Friday, October 13, at artoberVA.

