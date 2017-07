RICHMOND, Va. – Great friends of the show Brent & Mike Lubbock from Sylvan Heights Bird Park *flew into our backyard weather garden with some of their fine feathered friends. They host various events all year long, including a daily bird keeper talk at 1:15pm. Sylvan Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. For more information, and a complete list of events, visit http://www.shwpark.com.