Fans arrive early for Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins open training camp Thursday morning in Richmond. It is the fifth year the football team will train at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Leigh Street in Richmond.
While the gates were scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m., Washington Redskins fans arrived early -- some before 5 a.m. -- to ensure they were among the first to enter training camp this year.
The team will hold 23 open practice sessions between July 27 and August 13. Fan Appreciation Day is scheduled for Saturday, August 5.
Admission is free and parking (for a fee) is available at 2300 West Broad St. (Handicapped Parking), 2200 West Broad St., and 928 North Meadow St.
“Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni and cheerleaders, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent,” the team said in a statement. “The team will host special themed days at the Training Center, off-site events, and other unique fan experiences throughout camp.”
2017 Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center fan schedule
The practice sessions listed below are open to the public free of charge. Practice dates and times are subject to change without notice:
Thursday, July 27
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Friday, July 28
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Saturday, July 29
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Monday, July 31
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 1
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 2
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Special Teams Practice
Thursday, Aug. 3
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Saturday, Aug. 5 (Fan Appreciation Day)
1:30 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 6
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Monday, Aug. 7
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1:35 p.m. Practice
Saturday, Aug. 12
1:35 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 13
10:35 a.m. Walkthrough
3:00 p.m. Practice
Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.
For security purposes, all visitors and bags entering the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center grounds are subject to search by team security.
The following items are prohibited at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center: alcohol and illegal drugs, weapons, firearms, glass bottles, video cameras and animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests).
Food and beverages will be available for fans to purchase on-site.