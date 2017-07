RICHMOND, Va. – The Peter Paul Development Center is a wonderful resource in Richmond’s East End community thats mission is to “educate the child”, “engage the family” and “empower the community.” Executive Director Damon Jiggets along with Director of Education Dr. Stephanie Bassett stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the value of summer learning. For more information you can visit https://www.peterpauldevcenter.org/