RICHMOND, Va.–

8th Annual Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival, Saturday, July 29 at Rocketts Landing, 5000 Old Osborne Turnpike, Richmond.

A partnership between Sports Backers and Great White North. Teams are made up of mostly local companies and organizations, with some dragon boat clubs from other cities traveling to Richmond to take part as well (Baltimore, Raleigh, Charlotte, etc.) Teams of 20 synchronized paddlers will race 40-foot-long dragon boats through the James River at Rockets Landing throughput the day.

In addition to the Dragon Boat Race, traditional cultural performances will take place during the festival courtesy of the Organization of Chinese Americans – Central Virginia Chapter (OCA-CVC). Opening ceremony is at 7:30am, and racing will start around 8:00am. The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival is free and open spectators, there will be food trucks, Craft beer and entertainment. For more details visit http://www.sportsbackers.org/.