Officers who shot at ax-wielding man were in field training
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Richmond

Cat cafe now open in Richmond

Posted 9:55 am, July 27, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Welcome to Zoomies, a cat lounge coupled with a coffee shop, where you can come in and relax with a variety of cats and other cat people.

Located in Shockoe Bottom, Central Purrk is the café portion of the shop.

While, Zoomies is the lounge space where cat lovers can spread their wings.

The cats are actually rescues, up for adoption, finding themselves in a toy filled space, bursting with love and warmth.

Watch Mark Holmberg's RVA Revealed video for more information.