Cat cafe now open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Welcome to Zoomies, a cat lounge coupled with a coffee shop, where you can come in and relax with a variety of cats and other cat people.

Located in Shockoe Bottom, Central Purrk is the café portion of the shop.

While, Zoomies is the lounge space where cat lovers can spread their wings.

The cats are actually rescues, up for adoption, finding themselves in a toy filled space, bursting with love and warmth.

