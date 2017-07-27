× Power outage on two Outer Banks Islands could last days, or possibly weeks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Approximately 7,700 Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative customers are without power on the Outer Banks and authorities are advising residents and tourists the outage could last weeks.

The affected areas include Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras, Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, WTKR reports.

The company says they have tracked the issue to a transmission cable attached to the Bonner Bridge. Crews are currently evaluating the problem and looking at what steps to take.

“CHEC is working to assess the extent of the damage and plan for the repair. Assuming that the cooperative has the materials on hand, repairs could take several days to complete. If materials are not available locally, repairs could take weeks,” the electric company wrote on Facebook.

CHEC is providing temporary power to Buxton, Frisco and part of Hatteras Village via the diesel generating plant.

“The cooperative is bringing in additional portable generators to supplement the diesel plant. These generators will begin to arrive tonight,” said the company.

In the meantime, customers in Buxton and Frisco are asked to turn their AC off and minimize other electrical use so backup diesel generators can handle the load.

The Dare County Water Department has also issued a water conservation alert for Hatteras Island customers. Residents and visitors are asked to conserve as much water as possible because water production capacity is diminished due to the outage. There are no concerns about the water quality, however. It is safe to drink.