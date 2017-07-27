Police ID driver who may have had medical emergency before fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash in the Blackwell neighborhood, Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., a 2006 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Decatur Street toward Commerce Road. Upon entering the intersection, the vehicle made a sharp right turn crossing into the median of Commerce Road and continued southbound.

The vehicle struck a “No Parking” sign then a concrete wall on the southwest corner of the intersection where it came to a rest.

The victim, Damon L. Whitehead, 43, of the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team is investigating and said that preliminary reports show Whitehead may have suffered a medical emergency shortly before the collision.

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Investigators with the Crash Team interviewed witnesses and took measurements. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Sgt. Scott Jones at (804) 646-1369, Det. Larry Walker at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens may also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.