Lidl opens first stores in Richmond

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A European-based grocery chain opened its first four locations in Central Virginia Thursday morning.

Two Lidl locations in Henrico County, 12151 W. Broad Street and 5110 S. Laburnum Avenue, and two locations in Chesterfield County, 11701 Iron Bridge Road and 311 Mall Drive, opened Thursday morning.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who attended the Short Pump location's ribbon cutting ceremony, said the stores are a "great win" for Virginia and have brought 1700 jobs to the state.

McAuliffe also said the stores are unique and have everything Virginians love.

"They don't have a lot of the same kinds of products. They pick a couple quality products, like two or three ketchups, so they get the highest quality," McAuliffe said. "So their model is highest quality lowest prices."

The stores will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Germany-based company's U.S. headquarters is located in Arlington. The company's first two stores in the U.S. opened in Hampton Roads in June and there are plans to open as many as 100 stores along the East Coast, RichmondBizSense.com reported.