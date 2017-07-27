Feds charge former VCU basketball star Lamar Taylor in fraud case

RICHMOND, Va. — The federal government has charged former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball star Lamar Taylor with Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud and Tax Evasion.

Taylor’s Alexandria,Virginia-based company Global Interventions, obtained “health care benefit payments from Medicaid to which Global was not entitled, by submitting and causing to be submitted false, fraudulent, and fictitious claims to Medicaid,” according to charging documents.

According to its website, Global Interventions is a Therapeutic Day Treatment provider that worked with students who have “significant behavioral or mental health issues.”

“Taylor designed the structure of his company to provide therapeutic day treatment to address specific deficits in social interaction, behavioral displays, emotional disturbances and mood control that can lead to poor performance in school and social settings,” according to Taylor’s bio on his company’s website.

The government alleged Taylor and a co-conspirator “knowingly and intentionally prepared and submitted, and caused to be prepared and submitted,” false billings to Medicaid. Taylor’s company received $595,645.12 in Medicaid payments that it was not entitled to receive, according to government prosecutors.

The government further alleged Taylor evaded paying proper businesses taxes for Global, beginning in 2013.

Taylor grew up in Richmond where he was a star student-athlete at John Marshall High School.

He went on to score more than 1,000 points as a VCU basketball player from 1997 to 2001. He was the captain of the Rams during his senior season at VCU.

A court date for Taylor has not yet been set.

A recording that answers the phone at Global Interventions indicates the number is temporarily unavailable.

This is a developing story. You can email news tips and photos here.