Henrico school bus driver charged with felony child neglect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County bus driver has been charged with felony child abuse/neglect after she allegedly left a student alone on the bus earlier this school year.

The bus driver, Carolyn Marie Edwards, 53, was charged on the morning of Wednesday, July 26.

The incident occurred on April 18, 2017 when officers responded to the 7000 block of Messer Road for the report of a located juvenile.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the incident happened at the end of the school day at the end of the bus driver’s route. Those sources say the student was left on the bus for a “considerable amount of time.”

A police investigation uncovered that the child had fallen asleep and was overlooked by the bus driver,

The child was unharmed and returned to their parent by police.

Edwards has officially been charged with abuse/neglect child: Reckless disregard for life. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 29, 2017.

CBS 6 has reached out to Henrico County Public Schools and are waiting to hear back.