FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A group of young basketball players from Virginia are coming home as national champions.

Dreamcatchers, made up of players from Richmond and Manassas, won the Virginia state 11U AAU championship by going 78-4 during their regular season and playoffs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That earned them a trip to the national championships in Florida. They went 6-1 during the national tournament, and knocked off Minnesota 57-52 in overtime on Thursday to win the title.

Their head coach is Donte Henderson