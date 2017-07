× Records fall at 58th annual James River Aquatic Meet

Chesterfield, Va – Westwood took home top honors at the 58th annual James River Aquatic Club meet held at the Collegiate Aquatic Center.

It is just the 5th title ever for Westwood. They upset 2nd place Southampton which had won 18 of the last 23 meets.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In addition, 17 individual meet records were set, four by Amelia Chen from Hermitage Country Club.

Westwood also set three new relay records

Champs scores

champs indiviual records

champs relay records