Qdoba leaving Willow Lawn; new restaurant to move in

HENRICO, Va. — Burritos will continue to be rolled at a Henrico County shopping center space that’s changing operators.

Florida-based Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex is taking over the 2,700-square-foot space that currently houses a Qdoba location at the Shops at Willow Lawn.

Qdoba will close the location at 4925 W. Broad St. on Sunday, according to a store employee. A company representative could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

It will be the second store Qdoba has closed in the Richmond metro. Earlier this summer, the San Diego-based chain ceased operations at a Kroger-anchored shopping center at 9468 W. Broad St. in western Henrico.

The Willow Lawn closure will leave Qdoba with five locations in metro Richmond.

Founded in 1995, Tijuana Flats serves classic Tex-Mex entrees such as tacos, burritos and burrito bowls, and nachos. Its restaurants include a sauce bar with varying degrees of flavor and spice.

