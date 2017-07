× Police investigating fatal I-195 crash

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-195 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Cary St exit just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews shut down lanes for hours overnight during the investigation but reported all lanes reopened by 4:00 a.m.