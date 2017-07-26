× Petersburg under boil water notice

PETERSBURG, Va— The entire city of Petersburg is under a boil water notice.

The city sent out an emergency declaration at 1:50 a.m Wednesday. They say a water main break is responsible.

Crews with the Department of Public Utilities are working on fixing the break.

Petersburg officials did not give a time frame for when the water main break will be fixed, or when the boil water notice will be lifted.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says water need to be brought to a rolling boil for one minute in order to kill protozoa, bacteria and viruses.

The Virginia Department of Health has these guidelines for boil water notices.

