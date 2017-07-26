Police looking for vehicle after moped struck in Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a moped was stuck Wednesday evening at a Henrico County intersection.

Investigators say the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Harvie and Carlton Roads. Police say the accident involved a moped and a blue suv, described as a Jeep or Dodge Durango.

The moped driver suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle fled on Carlton Rd. towards Watts Ln. Investigators say they are looking for a blue Dodge Durango or Jeep with damage on the passenger side.

There is no information on the suspect driver at this time.

Henrico Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

