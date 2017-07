Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You don’t have to sell your home to earn a little extra cash. Brad Freidman, from Reverse Mortgage Pro, was back on the show to share how a reverse mortgage can help put extra cash in you pocket without selling your home. For more information you can visit http://www.reversemortgage.pro/home.html

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REVERSE MORTGAGE.PRO}