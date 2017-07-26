Police hope cleaning up neighborhood will cut down on crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are getting ready to fight crime by cleaning up the community.

Petersburg Police are walking the streets handing out flyers to get the word out about the upcoming neighborhood clean up of Delectable Heights. They've targeted this one neighborhood because crimes, like shootings and homicides, are have plagued the area. They believe that picking up trash and sweeping out the filth also means cleaning up the area crime wise.

Melvin Jones, who has lived in Delectable Heights for 50 years, says he was glad to see the flier left at his house, but he understands that the clean up is about more than just beautification.

"Crime in general is just bad, I mean they've got to do something about this crime," said Jones.

Petersburg Police want to clean the area and wipe out the crime.

Lieutenant Emanuel Chambliss says he hopes the clean-up will help create a relationship between the Delectable Heights residents and the police.

"The neighborhood we are targeting, we've had several homicides in the area, and we hope to get the public to engage with us and communicate with us what's going on. Hopefully, we can help rid their neighborhood of some of the problems," Chambliss said.

And for residents of Delectable Heights, the clean-up is long overdue.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that the Police is trying to get involved in the community and show the people, they are there to help them," resident Faye Johnson said.

Not only do Petersburg residents have the incentive of beautifying their community and eliminating the crime, but Go Cart Village is also rewarding any kids who help in the clean up with free lunch and a go-kart ride at their business.

"Kids in the Community actually need to be rewarded and understand the value of having their streets cleaned. where they live, where they walk. They need to be cleaned up," Bill Sizemore, owner of Go Cart Village, said.

The clean up is scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 8 a.m. It starts at 300 Mistletoe Street, and everyone is invited to participate.