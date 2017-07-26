Ex-Louisa teacher faces 230 years for sex crimes against child

Police ID man killed in Richmond Police shooting on Main Street
Posted 5:48 pm, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:51PM, July 26, 2017

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – The Louisa High School teacher accused of sex crimes against a student could serve up to 230 years in prison after pleading guilty to all charges Wednesday morning.

Amanda Nasser appeared in Louisa Circuit Court and plead guilty to all 18 charges she was facing, including four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and seven counts of solicitation of a minor through electronic means.

Investigators say Nasser, who was a sign language interpreter at the school, and a high school freshman had an inappropriate relationship on school grounds between September 18 and 26 in 2016.

She was initially arrested in September of 2016.

Nasser is scheduled to be sentenced on October 2, 1017.