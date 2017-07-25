Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from Va. mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A Virginia postal worker has been indicted, accused of stealing and destroying mail. Thomas Graves was indicted on July 20, 2017.

Court records stated that in April, Graves allegedly stole four Target gift cards mailed from inside the lobby of a post office in Virginia Beach.

It alleged in early May, he took six letters and about 50 greeting cards that were mailed from in the lobby, opened them, and placed them in the garbage dumpster.

On another occasion, he allegedly stole two more greeting cards and put them in the trash.

News 3 reached out to the postal office to get information about Graves' current employment status.

He is expected to have his initial appearance in federal court August 4.