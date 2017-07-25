Robbery was motive in fatal South Richmond shooting: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A 52-year-old man was shot to death in what police now believe was a robbery early Saturday morning in Richmond’s Southside, multiple crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hopkins Road just before 2 a.m. for a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found Melvin Chambliss down and unresponsive in a rear parking lot of an apartment complex and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

While Chambliss lived at the apartment complex, he has family in Waverly.

Those sources say the motive in the killing was a robbery.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to either call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.