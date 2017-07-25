Pay raises for city firefighters and police officers delayed until September

RICHMOND, Va. — Pay raises for Richmond firefighters and police officers will be delayed until September, according to a memo sent to firefighters.

Pay raises were supposed to go out to firefighters and police officers Friday, July 28, after being approved earlier this year as a part of the 2017-18 city budget.

The Mayor’s Office said there are two reasons for the delay. The first reason is a new City Council regulation that requires council members to approve a transfer of funds between major city programs.

Mayor Levar Stoney was against the oversight amendment earlier this year, saying the budgeting practice was “bad policy.”

Council said the ordinance was necessary to prevent mis-use of funds and increase transparency in City Hall.

The mayor’s office also said it took a while for the police, fire and the human resources departments to determine who got raises and give that information to the budget office. The mayors office said they just received that information last week.

Stoney says he will call for an emergency meeting of City Council in an attempt to approve movement of money for raises.

