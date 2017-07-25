Man in kilt spotted on Canal Walk before fatal police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man shot and killed by police in downtown Richmond Tuesday morning was spotted along the Richmond Canal Walk prior to the fatal shooting at 3rd and Main Streets.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was described by witnesses as a shirtless white male, wearing a kilt, and carrying a knife, ax, or blade. Photos of a man who fit that description walking along the Canal Walk were sent to CBS 6.

The incident began Tuesday morning at about 9:31 a.m. when people began calling police about a man on Tredegar Street carrying what appeared to be a knife or ax.

About 10 minutes later, construction workers at 5th and Tredegar streets called police to report the man threatened them.

Around 9:50 a.m., people around 5th and Cary Streets called police to report the man.

At 10:05 a.m., police encountered the man at 3rd and Main Streets. He was still armed with weapons, police said and they attempted to use de-escalation techniques to get him to release the weapons, but he did not.

Witnesses said the man charged at officers, who they fired their weapons at the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at 10:31 a.m. at the hospital.

This is a developing story.