× Luncheonette owner adds downtown spot

RICHMOND, Va. — Three months after adding a second spot in Northside, a Shockoe Bottom restaurant is serving up a third course downtown.

The team behind The Luncheonette is set to open its third eatery – this time in a storefront of the Capitol Place building at 1110 E. Main St.

Called The Luncheonette Waffle Shop, the 15-seat eatery will fill the former Main Street Coffee shop, which vacated the 1,100-square-foot space last August.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to expand, and this location was available,” Luncheonette owner Brad Barzoloski said. “We think it’s going to be a good location for us.”

Barzoloski is targeting a September opening. It’s The Luncheonette’s second addition since opening its flagship Shockoe Bottom location in 2014.

Bob Butler, a broker with Butler Realty, represented the landlord in the transaction, which closed earlier this month.

Barzoloski said operations will continue at its Shockoe Bottom spot at 104 N. 18th St. and its Brookland Park location in the former Streetcar Café at 10 E. Brookland Park Blvd.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.