× Kelli Lemon, ‘Like the Fruit’, take over CBS 6 Instagram

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram. This year the theme is “RVA Makers.”

What is a maker, you ask? They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond.

Each week a new guest will take over the account to show you their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

At the end of the summer, you come back to WTVR.com and vote for the #CBS6Takeover that you enjoyed the most and CBS 6 gives $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit. Last year, Henrico firefighter Patrick Hannan won, with the Veil Brewing close behind.

This week Kelli Lemon is taking over. She calls herself a “Social Entrepreneur/Consultant” and said she is most passionate about changing how people “LIVE” Richmond.

Her business is making culture and getting people hyped. And everywhere you look, you find some way that she is connected.

Formerly the Business Manager of Mama J’s restaurant, Kelli started her own business to socially connect people through food, sports, arts and education. She is an on air personality for Radio One Richmond’s Kiss FM and iPower and hosts a weekly podcast called “Coffee with Strangers”.

She’s had her hands in creating unique urban events in RVA including RVA Pop Up Parties, Hip Hop BINGO, Ready 2 Give Charity Events, Dinner and a DJ, HeART & Soul Brew Fest, Richmond Black Restaurant Week and The Art of Noise.

Kelli got her Bachelor of Science degree from UVA and Master’s in Education from VCU.

In 2015, she was a “Top 40 Under 40.” You can read about her, here.